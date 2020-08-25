Ellen Pompeo spills the beans about her decade long experience with ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

With decades of acting under her belt, Ellen Pompeo revealed what a 15 year gig looks like during a recent interview.

During Pompeo’s interview, the actress opened up about what it was like for her to work on something that lasted from “from 33 to 50” since on-screen work “is not so fun.”

Ellen spoke about her experiences on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast. There she admitted, “You really see [the difference] because I’m in the same clothes [playing] the same character. So the way I see myself ageing — it’s a [expletive].”

“I do not want to be the grapes dying on the vine. Certainly, to dip out sooner rather than later at this point… [and] leave while the show is still on top is definitely a goal. I’m not trying to stay on the show forever. No way. If I get too aggravated and am no longer grateful there, I should not be there.”

One of the biggest reasons why Ellen chose to stay on the show for so many seasons was because she did not have a "particularly happy childhood" herself and simply wanted to create an abundant home life for her kids Eli and Sienna alongside her husband Chris Ivery.

The actress confessed about her motives during a past interview with People and claimed, "I made a decision to make money, and not chase creative acting roles. I don't like chasing anything ever and acting to me, in my experience, was a lot of chasing