Robert Pattinson touches on how he is settling on the set of ‘Batman’ post-COVID-19

Robert Pattinson’s Batman is one of the most awaited productions of all in 2020 and with COVID-19 finally settling down, the sets have begun to role once more.

However, even with the critical safety measures in place for the stars, Pattinson recently admitted that he feels extremely ‘anxious’ over the idea of going back to work, regardless.

During a recent virtual appearance at the DC Comics FanDome event, Pattinson opened up about his thoughts going back to work and admitted, “As many of you probably already know, we were in the beginning stages of production when COVID hit, so now I’m very anxious to get back to work and continue to form this beloved character, I've always been a massive fan.”

While the actor did tease about an upcoming surprise, he admitted, “I’m not really allowed to share anything." As a result, Pattinson handed off the stage to the movie’s director, and left fans wondering about what is to come.

He claimed, “I’m going to hand it over to the great Matt Reeves who’s somewhere around here, and he can determine what can and can’t be talked about.”



