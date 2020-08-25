Angelina Jolie divided over divorce hearing and feels only her children ‘understand her’

Angelina Jolie’s legal scourge against Brad Pitt has wounded her in a rather tight spot. Local media outlets and other international dailies have also been hounding on the Maleficent star, painting her in a bad light.

In light of it all, Jolie feels that it is only her children who understand who she truly is and with the stress of it all ta boot, she has been choosing to spend a lot more time with her kids Maddox aged 19, Pax aged 16, Zahara aged 15, Shiloh aged 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne aged 12.

During her most recent interview with Extra the actress was quoted saying, "I'm pretty much who I am because I don't know how to be anything else… but if you asked me, "Do I think people really know me as who I really am?" I think only my children could explain who I am, really.”

Jolie’s most recent confession came soon after her new film The One And Only Ivan released on Disney+. During the course of her interview, she touched upon the upcoming movie and opened up about Shiloh’s attachment to the book.

Jolie explained "Well, Shiloh read the book and we started reading it together and talked about Ivan and why Ivan was so special.”

She concluded by saying, "I think a lot of people can also relate to that. Where there's expectations on them to be what people assume they are and they don't often have the friends or freedom to express who they really are... and be that person