Meghan Markle was helped by Sophie Wessex during her time as a royal

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle severed their royal ties, hardly anyone from the British royal family has publicly and directly addressed the move.

Sophie Wessex recently came forth to speak about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision as well as the former actor who has drawn quite a lot of flak since she married the prince.

In a new intimate interview given to The Sunday Times, the Countess of Wessex told the paper’s Christina Lamb that she hopes for the couple to find happiness.

"I just hope they will be happy. We all try to help any new members of the family,” she said.

"Remember I'd had five years to adjust. And for our six-month engagement I was even staying at Buckingham Palace. Not that you necessarily know how it will pan out,” she added.

While the countess is known to be an amicable figure in the royal family, she specifically shares a close bond with Queen Elizabeth II and Kate Middleton.