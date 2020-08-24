Ireland Baldwin gets bruised after getting attacked by a woman ‘high on drugs’

Ireland Baldwin opened up about a harrowing event over on Instagram and news of its details shocked the model’s fans to no end.

The model detailed her harrowing experience by explaining that she got ‘attacked’ by a random woman that appeared to be high on drugs.

While it is still unclear where exactly the incident took place, the model detailed the experience through a heartfelt post over on her Instagram.

Baldwin captioned her experience under a picture of her bruised cheek and began by saying, "Yesterday in the late afternoon, I was attacked by a woman who was high out of her mind on drugs and desperate for cash. She decked me in my face in a parking lot and took my belongings and jumped in a getaway car while her husband took off."

She added, "Luckily I had witnesses and got assisted really quickly. The cops told me this is happening frequently because people are desperate for money right now due to Coronavirus and people being out of work. There is a lot of theft and muggings going down."

Posting this to remind everyone to "be really careful and watch your surroundings. These are really difficult times and we need to look out for one another.”