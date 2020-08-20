The real reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to Santa Barbara: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have taken enormous risks since the day Archie was born and an inside source claims that all of their big moves were made solely to create a safe space for Archie, from the very beginning.

The insider claims the couple found their Santa Barbara home to breathtaking. During a conversation with Harper’s Bazaar the source began by saying, "They both love California, and Santa Barbara has a magic to it—the mountains, oceans, vineyards, flowers, gardens. It's so beautiful.”

Touching on the couple’s decision to move into Santa Barbara, the source added, "This is their permanent home. Ever since Archie arrived, everything has been so turbulent, and many things have been up in the air” and while “It has not been easy, necessarily, for the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus."

The main reason the couple opted for this residence was so Archie would have a stable childhood. "Archie is really happy, and he has some space to run free. The house came with a play structure that he'll be climbing in no time.”

The source concluded by saying, "They're excited to be there and to become part of the community. It's a really happy time for them as a family.”