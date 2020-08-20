Lili Reinhart dishes out some major ‘Riverdale’ secrets

This Tuesday, Lili Reinhart candidly touched upon some major time jumps, and changes, taking part in season five of Riverdale.

With COVID-19 restrictions slowly easing up, many Hollywood productions have been given the green light and Lili Reinhart took this oppertunity to dish out major loopholes fans are in store for this season.

During her candid interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Riverdale’s perfect girl-next door claimed, "We're about to go back in a couple of days to start — well, I have to quarantine for two weeks — but then we're starting our Season 5.”

Not only will the cast be starting their shoot for season 5, they will also wrap up production for about “two-and-a-half episodes” that are still left from the previous season. Reinhart touched upon the scheduling and claimed, "So when we go back, we have to finish three days of one episode that we were filming in March."

During the course of the interview, Reinhart also dropped a major hint about Riverdale’s upcoming time jump and confirmed hints previously made by Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa months prior.

Reinhart went on to say, "We’re trying to figure out if we are doing a time jump, how quickly we can do it — and you know, my instinct is as quick as possible after we finish up the stories from Season 4.”

"I'm really psyched about it. I think it'll be nice to play an adult. But I also really appreciate that Roberto, our showrunner, was like, 'Yeah, let's revamp.' You know, we're not just stuck in high school for seven seasons."

That is not to say the show runners will whisk past senior prom to facilitate this time jump either. On the contrary, the writers of the show already went onto Instagram to reveal that the next episode to be shot will be "Prom Night” for the heroic cast.