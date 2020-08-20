David Henrie and Selena Gomez are pitching for reboot of ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’

The fan base of Wizards Of Waverly Place has been hoping for a reboot of the show for years now and according to a recent interview, the lead cast feel it's “just a matter of time” before the studio gives the signal.

David Henrie appears to be the one most excited for a return, so much so that during his most recent interview with Access this Tuesday, the know-it-all wizard claimed that there is “a lot of talk” about a reboot going around among the actors. Henrie also feels, "Everyone would be down, but it’s just a matter of time I think."

He further said in the interview, “We’ve talked about it, Gregg, Selena, me, Jake [T. Austin], and I think what we said what made the show special, was that we were a family.”



“I think a great place to start the show would be the opposite version of that, so you have somewhere to go throughout the series. So if you started the show where the family’s divided, and not united.”