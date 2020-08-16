Khloe Kardashian’s Photoshop wizardry gets caught as her original photo comes afloat

Khloe Kardashian faced immense flak on social media for heavily editing altering her photo and completely altering her features, in a photo shoot that sent shockwaves earlier this year.

The reality TV star, much like her super-famous sisters, is no stranger to controversies and the latest one she has found herself ensnared within is for ‘catfishing’ the world through heavy digital alterations of her picture.

The photos of the star had made headlines earlier this year with many speculating that the model may have gotten plastic surgery to achieve the new look.

However, a Twitter user now has lifted the veil of her little secret as he posted her photo alongside the original snap from the shoot, leaving netizens bewildered by her Photoshop expertise.

Social media users accused the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star of normalizing harmful beauty standards, as one user wrote: "The way shes promoting the toxic standards of beauty.”

"This is actually really sad. why did she feel the need to face tune like that?" added another.

"Someone call MTV - Catfish: Celeb Edition,” chimed in a third.

"She looks so hot in the second one anyway. I don't know why she would photoshop herself so much,” said another.