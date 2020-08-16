Jennifer Aniston on what the second season of ‘The Morning Show’ looks like

Hollywood’s acclaimed star Jennifer Aniston made waves as she returned to the small screens with her role on The Morning Show last year.

The Friends actor, 51, is speaking about the acclaimed show’s second season and what fans can expect after it rolls out.

Talking to Deadline, Aniston said: “There is something about how the show works and it’s now been made very clear, at least for the first two seasons. We had a good portion of Season 1 outlined-ish.”

“And you know, we were still dealing with the human ills, racism, inequality, ageism, and the feuds that go on behind the scenes of these mom and pops that we see every morning, but then #MeToo happened,” she went on to say.

“So, then that was another layer to the cake that had to be added into the whole story, and it just made it that much more exciting and current. So, for Season 2, the same thing. We had a good six or maybe seven outlines already done, and we were in the middle of shooting [episodes] one and two,” she said.

“And then there was just this feeling, and I couldn’t put my finger on it, and the producers couldn’t put their finger on it, but it was like something’s missing and I don’t know what it is. And then the COVID crisis happened,” she continued.

She further detailed how the showrunners are finding a way to incorporate the crisis into the storyline: “Now, again, Kerry is back to the drawing board, and we are incorporating COVID in a way that is so exciting. I mean, I’m not calling COVID exciting by any stretch of the imagination, but in terms of where Season 1 ended, because the covers were being pulled on the network.”

“So, we’re entering Season 2 with, okay, this enormous seismic shift has just taken place, and we went to black, and we’re out. Now what?” she said.

“It’s really interesting to see the direction that this pandemic has taken her with Season 2, because I believe what we all have taken away from these months in quarantine, and the state of the world as it exists right now, is a lot of contemplation, and a lot of excavation, and a lot of inward work,” she added.