Ireland Baldwin pokes fun at turbulent relationship with Alec Baldwin in TikTok

Ireland Baldwin took to TikTok recently and left her fans in fits of laughter with a hilarious video poking fun at her relationship with her dad Alec Baldwin.

The video in question features Ireland looking visibly distraught. A caption floating a top the video acted as the cherry on top and read, "You think you can hurt my feelings? My dad is Alec Baldwin.”

Soon after it released, the video began racking up thousands of views and many fans flocked to the star’s Instagram asking her to lipsync the old voicemail as well just for kicks.

For the unversed, Ireland’s relationship with her father has been strained from the get go. Information regarding the same was revealed from as far back as 2007 when the actor’s infamous voicemail abusing his daughter was leaked.

While many thought the video was funny banter, others began getting concerned for the star’s safety and constantly enquired whether she was safe.