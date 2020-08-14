Three Pakistan nationals die in Barcelona fire, Spanish police confirms

A firefighter stands outside an apartment building that caught fire in the Barceloneta neighbourhood of Barcelona on August 14, 2020. — AFP/Estanis GARCIA 1

BARCELONA: Three Pakistani nationals died and another four people were injured in a fire in the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona on Friday, police said.

The fire broke out early morning in the basement of a building in the Barceloneta district of the city, killing three men, "all Pakistani nationals", a police spokesman told AFP.

Of the four injured, one was in serious condition, the mayor's office said.

Police are looking into the cause of the fire.

Barcelona is the economic centre of the Catalonia region and is home to a large number of immigrants.