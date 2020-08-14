Cardi B dropped over $100,000 in COVID-19 testing ahead of ‘WAP’ music video shoot

While efforts to flatten the spread of COVID-19 have been predominantly effective around the globe. There are many industries who have gotten back into the swing of things. However, in order to make the shoot for her newest music video a safety success, Cardi B went above and beyond.

During her interview with i-D magazine, the rapper admitted that the entire cost for the testing cost her about $100,000. She also admitted, "It was kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona. Like, we had to spend $100,000 dollars just on testing. Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus."

Many people have congratulated the rapper for going above and beyond to protect all those involved.

During the course of the interview, Cardi also explained how her shoot with live tigers and leopards took place. Reportedly, while "we had a tiger and a leopard there, we didn't film with them in there because of safety and because of the pandemic.” Hence, "we spliced those scenes together."

While Cardi expected some reaction from the general populace, she admits that what she received baffled her to no end. "I've been really surprised by the reaction, honestly. I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn't know it was going to be so controversial."

"I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song. I didn't think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know? Like, I'm so used to it. I'm such a freak that I didn't think it would be a big deal."



