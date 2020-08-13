close
Thu Aug 13, 2020
AFP
August 13, 2020

UAE, Israel strike 'historic peace agreement': Trump

AFP
Thu, Aug 13, 2020
US President Donald Trump. — AFP/Files

US President Donald Trump on Thursday made the surprise announcement of a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

The normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel is a "HUGE breakthrough" Trump tweeted, calling it a "Historic Peace Agreement between our two GREAT friends."

Speaking to reporters later, Trump suggested more diplomatic breakthroughs between Israel and its Muslim neighbors in the region were expected.

"Things are happening that I can't talk about," he said.

