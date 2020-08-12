Twitter

Mohammad Hafeez breached the two-metre social distancing protocol when he took a picture with a lady in a golf course, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Wednesday.

“As it was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-metre social distancing protocol and following a consultation process with the team doctor, the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative COVID-19 test,” read the PCB statement.



According to details, Hafeez posed for a photo with a lady in the golf course adjacent to the on-site hotel at the Ageas Bowl, which is against the advisory given to the players.

The players have been advised to avoid interaction with anyone outside the biosecure bubble, since the course is still open to the public.

Under the rules, any player found to have breached the protocols would have to self-isolate himself for five days and should be tested negative twice before joining the squad.



“Hafeez underwent the COVID-19 test late Wednesday afternoon and the result is expected at some stage on Thursday," the PCB's statement read.

"The decision to put Hafeez in isolation has been taken for his and, the safety and security of everyone around him. The team management believes it was an inadvertent mistake, but a good reminder for everyone on the importance of following the bio-secure protocols, which have been designed for the health and safety of everyone involved in the series," it read.

Hafeez is not playing Test matches currently and is in the UK for the three-match T20I series starting August 28.

Earlier, England’s Jofra Archer was also handed a fine during the West Indies series when he violated the rules.