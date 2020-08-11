Reports reveal Britney Spears' conservatorship earned her legal team over whopping $1 million

New court documents have recently surfaced which unveil the extent of Britney Spears', extravagant spending habits.



According to the documents procured by E!News, the pop star’s team has made a massive amount of money while working on her conservatorship. A total estimate of all of their earnings equate to $1,202,504.30, while her father Jamie Spears did not go empty handed either and made over $128,000 back in 2019.

That is not to say all of her money is being ringed dry through this conservatorship. As per the documents, Britney receives an undisclosed amount of money each week which she can spend to her discretion.

Apart from daily expenditures, nearly $91,242.01 is utilized for vacations to Turks and Caicos and Miami. Not only that, nearly $1 million is needed for residential expenses racked up during her trips.

However, even with the triple digit invoices that are appearing in the court documents, Britney has been cutting down on her pampering sessions and has been more mindful of what she spends on herself.