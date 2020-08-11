Cardi B voices support for Kylie Jenner after she faces backlash over ‘WAP’ cameo

Cardi B voices out against the backlash Kylie Jenner has been receiving for starring in ‘WAP’

Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ video has caused quite a lot of stir on social media. However, with Kylie Jenner’s surprise cameo rocking the boat on this release, Cardi has come out to squash any hate she has been receiving.

Ever since the Change.org petition went live, almost 65,000 people have already signed on and the hate continues to grow.

In an attempt to curb all resonating backlash however, Cardi B made a statement to Vulture and was quoted saying, "Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party. Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine.”

Kris Jenner was also present during Kylie’s Segway and announced the news over on her personal Instagram channel via a heartfelt upload.

This is not the first time Cardi B has showcased her excitement over working with Kylie and Megan Thee Stallion on ‘WAP’. During her interview with Apple Music's New Music Daily, Cardi claimed, "I'm like, these are the girls that I personally like, that I like their music, that I really feel they are going to go mainstream, to me."