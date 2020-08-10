Megan Thee Stallion admits she felt ‘betrayed' by a friend after getting shot

Megan Thee Stallion amdits she felt ‘betrayed by a friend’ when she got shot

Megan Thee Stallion’s threatening encounter with a loaded weapon recently, left her mental health in shambles. So much so that she is still in the process of healing the damage that was done.

Opening up about the experience further the rapper spoke to Entertainment Tonight and admitted that her plans moving forward include staying strong, positive and upbeat no matter the squall.

While Megan has already addressed the rumors of her arrest in a previous interview, a new report by TMZ has come out which claims that it was actually Tory Lanez who had shot at her and he was the one who is currently in custody.

During the course of one of her Instagram Lives, a fan reached out to the star and asked her about her feelings in the current moment.

The rapper began by saying, "I felt, like, really crazy. I felt like, why did I get shot? Like, what did I do? It was insane. But shit was crazy, and I feel like some people think that it's funny, and I feel like some people think that it's a joke, and I feel like some people think that they're saying it to get to me. But I'm not ashamed of who I am, and I'm not ashamed of what I've been through, and I'm not scared to say anything about anything."

"It's not fun, [expletive]. I don't understand. I just felt very betrayed by a friend. I felt very betrayed by all my friends. I felt very shocked, very scared. But the one thing that y'all need to know about me is, I'm not a person who is able to be down for a long time. ... I don't like to be victimized. I don't like to feel like, 'Oh my God, Megan, something's wrong.' I like to be upbeat. I like to be happy."

This is not the first time the rapper has addressed her experience. In a lengthy Instagram post she claimed, “I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the shit taken out, to get the bullets taken out.

She went on saying, “It was super scary. It was just the worst experience of my life, and it’s not funny, it’s nothing to joke about. It was nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about."

