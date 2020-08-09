Ava Max claps back at the hate she has been receiving for songs on Twitter

Ava Max has always been known to be tough in the eye of keyboard warriors. With hate growing exponentially in this day and age, she has buckled down to fight back against any and all who question her dedication to her craft.

Taking her anger out on Twitter, the singer claimed, "Let me tell you something... I worked my [expletive] off to be here and I ain’t going anywhere.”

Before concluding her tweet however, she made sure to reach out to her fans and let them know the only direction suitable for them is one that is guided by their tenacious heart. She claimed, "And don't ever let anyone bring u down either xo –A”.

That is not to say she is exclusively facing criticism and negativity, a large number of her fans shower her with praise almost on an equal basis and the singer believes it ‘equals’ out all the hate she gets, tenfold.

Many fans claim hate is just “a sign of success is the haters, and the more they bark the more successful you are, so make them bark louder.”



