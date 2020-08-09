Royal biographer believes Meghan Markle found like in the royal family ‘immensely frustrating’

A past biographer who worked closely with the late Princess Diana has come out in support of Meghan Markle and has dubbed her time in the royal family to be ‘immensely frustrating’.

Morton is best known for his autobiography, Diana: Her True Story and with his expertise into the life of the beloved royal, he has come to understand the hidden truth which is prevalent behind the doors of the royal family.

During his interview for the upcoming documentary, Harry and Meghan: The New Revelations on Channel 5, Morton began by saying that, over time, Meghan began feeling frustrated within the royal family.

Daily Mail reported on the interview, claiming, "She's been frustrated by the fact that she's not been able to give her side of the story. All kinds of stories have come out about her, and she's not been able to answer back, and it's something she's found immensely frustrating."

Morton also added that he has always felt Meghan tried her best to make do within the family, however it never quite worked out in her favor. "I feel for this poor girl, I mean, she came into this country, parachuted in” the expert said.

"She's marrying into a very difficult family, that everybody finds difficult to come into. And she's someone who didn't know an awful lot about British history, British culture and as she said herself 'she's gonna hit the ground running. And she hit the ground running, but she found she came up against a brick wall."