Hailey Bieber claims Justin would cut off her finger before he lets her lay a hand on his hair

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are Hollywood’s most beloved couple, and with their PDA filled social networks leaving fans gushing, many may think Hailey is the apple of Bieber's eye.

However,that cannot not be further from the truth, atleast when it comes to Justin's hair. Reportedly, there is an unspoken rule in the household which not even Hailey can break and it revolve around giving Justin an impromptu haircut.

During an appearance on Martha Stewart's new HGTV show, Martha Knows Best, Hailey touched upon her failed attempts at styling her dog Oscar and even turned to the lifestyle guru for some advice on the matter.

During the course of their conversation, Martha reportedly gave Hailey some wonderful advice about dog grooming but made a hilariously cut into some playful banter about her husband Justin.

Martha asked Hailey if she has ever given a haircut to Justin and it appears that question left the model in fits of laughter she could not contain. She revealed that Justin would never allow her to ‘lay a finger’ on his hair.