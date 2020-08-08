PM Imran says homogeneous syllabus best way to curb societal discrimination

PM Imran appreciated the training of teachers by the Punjab government and the measures adopted for uniform education system and related legal reforms. The News/via Geo.tv/Files

LAHORE: A homogeneous syllabus was the best way to curb discrimination among different segments of the society, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday.

Speaking during a meeting he chaired to review reforms in Punjab's education system, PM Imran said real development was possible only through education and by ensuring access to it across the board.

Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas gave a detailed briefing to the premier on reforms and new projects in the education system of the province.

The prime minister appreciated the Punjab government's training of the teachers, as well as the measures adopted for uniform education system and related legal reforms.

PM Imran also laid special emphasis on providing facilities in schools.

Among the participants of the meeting were federal ministers Shafqat Mehmood, Senator Shibli Faraz, and Hammad Azhar, Adviser Mirza Shehzad Akbar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Chief Secretary, provincial ministers Makhdoom Hashim Javan Bakht and Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, as well as senior officials.