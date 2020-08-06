Former cricketers, experts praise Shan Masood on historic ton

Pakistani opener Shan Masood received praise from former cricketers and experts on his historic ton making him the first Pakistani to score a century in the 21st century In England.

Masood scored 156 when he was trapped lbw by Stuart Broad in the final session on the second day helping his team reach a total of 326.

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody said he was “pleased” to see him scoring a century and said he has fought hard for his opportunity.

Ex-Pakistani skipper and commentator Ramiz Raja was in all praise for the opener. “Shan Masood, from ugly duckling to a graceful swan, what a knock.”

Famed commentator and expert Harsha Bhogle said it was “excellent from Pakistan and Shan Masood” and anything “above 300 will hurt England greatly”.

Third consecutive century

As well as being his fourth hundred in 21 Tests, and a first against England, it was also Masood's third in a row, after his century against Sri Lanka was followed by 100 against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi in February.

Masood, educated in England, was the sixth Pakistan batsman to score a hundred in three consecutive Test innings after Zaheer Abbas, Mudassar Nazar, Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq.