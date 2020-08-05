Chevron Pakistan partners with Careem to facilitate Captains

Commenting on the occasion, Chevron Pakistan Chairperson and Area Business Manager, Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, said: "People, partnership and performance are at the core of what we do and Careem’s customer-focused values mirror our own, so we are looking forward to working together."

KARACHI: Chevron Pakistan Lubricants and Careem have announced a collaboration that will benefit ride-hailing services and their customers during these challenging times caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chevron is partnering with Careem to offer attractive oil change packages for Careem captains at participating Caltex Oil Change facilities across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

This relationship will minimise the financial cost on the captains who are working to provide ride-hailing services to the masses during the pandemic.

The signing ceremony for the strategic partnership was attended by Chevron Pakistan Chairperson and Area Business Manager, Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Careem CEO and Country General Manager Zeeshan Hasib Baig, as well as other top officials from the respective companies.

Careem CEO and Country General Manager Zeeshan Hasib Baig said: "Captains are at the heart of what we do at Careem, and we appreciate and value their selfless service to our customers and communities in these unprecedented times. Taking care of our captains, both financially and physically, is one of our priority areas."

Commenting on the occasion, Zaheer said: "People, partnership and performance are at the core of what we do and Careem’s customer-focused values mirror our own, so we are looking forward to working together.

"Chevron is renowned for world-class products and services in the lubricants industry, and always strives to provide innovative solutions to the market."

In this regard, Baig said: "Captains are at the heart of what we do at Careem, and we appreciate and value their selfless service to our customers and communities in these unprecedented times. Taking care of our captains, both financially and physically, is one of our priority areas.

"This partnership with Chevron Pakistan will enable our captains to avail a host of attractive packages needed to run their vehicles smoothly."

Chevron Pakistan has shifted to agile ways of working in response to the coronavirus pandemic — from introducing work-from-home policies to implementing effective precautionary measures at its plant.

Staff and visitors at Chevron Pakistan were not only encouraged to practice distancing but regular sanitisation and disinfection of the plant along with daily briefings on precautions helped ensure a safe and responsible work environment.