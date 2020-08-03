Ehsan Mani suggests England should play a series in Pakistan as it is 'safe'

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani. — The News/Files

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani suggested on Monday that the England cricket team should tour and play a series in Pakistan as it was "safe".

"England should visit Pakistan and play a series," he said, adding: "No country is risk-free, but conditions are improving in Pakistan now."



Mani further said that England's series is in 2022, and Pakistan would like for Britain to visit the country.

Cricket and COVID-19 will have to co-exist'

Last month, PCB's chief executive Wasim Khan had said that sending the Pakistan cricket team on a tour to England during the coronavirus pandemic was quite a tough decision, but "cricket and COVID-19 will have to co-exist".

The PCB official, while speaking to Geo News, said that the situation became quite tense when cricket team players started testing positive for COVID-19.

"However," the official said, "for the restoration of world cricket and to keep it on track, it is imperative to continue with matches."

“COVID-19 and cricket will have to co-exist, there was no other reason for this decision other than the [revival of] global cricket,” he added.