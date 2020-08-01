Ellen DeGeneres ‘weaponized’ her stature as the ‘gatekeeper’ of Hollywood’s inner circle

Ellen DeGeneres’s position within the top tiers of Hollywood remains unaffected even though numerous accounts of her inappropriate behavior and downright callousness has come to light. Many believe the reason no Hollywood A-lister has come forward to confirm those claims is because over the years, Ellen has become a ‘gatekeeper’ for Hollywood, and thus cannot be stifled with.

Ever since Ellen’s apology went viral, only Brad Garrett publicly responded to her claims and called her out for shifting the blame of the toxic work culture onto her underlings.

Garrett posted a tweet claiming that the toxicity on The Ellen Show was not a byproduct of workers going unchecked, but it stemmed "from the top."

As of now, the only concrete evidence gathered of Ellen’s wrongdoings comes from those who were less powerful than her, i.e her ex-bodyguard to YouTuber NikkieTutorials.

What has kept Ellen out of more public backlash is her history of being "judged” and nearly losing “everything for just being who I am.” However, that does not mean that fresh grads and those on the lower end of the corporate hierarchy felt ‘safe’ while working for the talk show host.

Reportedly, while being hired to work on such a big production was a ‘dream come true’ for many, any words against the ‘kindness saint’ would result in those workers losing their livelihood and even getting blacklisted from the industry at large. Many even recalled their experiences going up to Ellen with complaints and subsequently getting fired from the set as a result of them.

However, both the ‘cancel culture’ and the #MeToo movement has brought down those who were previously "too big to fail" and many are looking forward to getting the justice they were denied, after years of repeated abuse and misconduct on the set of Ellen’s show.