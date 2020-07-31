Machine Gun Kelly’s music video ‘Bloody Valentine’ gets VMA nomination

US singer Colson Baker, professionally known as Machine Gun Kelly’s latest music video Bloody Valentine has got VMA nomination in best alternative category.



This was revealed by the singer on his Instagram handle on Friday.

He turned to photo-video sharing app and shared with the fans saying “just got the text that we got our first VMA nomination ever!!!!! i’m trippin out, because im at dinner with my pops and my aunt right now R.I.P. this all a blessing and a sign.”

The Till I Die singer said, “if you ever watched this video thank you, @mtv thanks for the nomination.”



He also urged fans to vote saying “to my fans: this is a voter award so go vote and let’s take one home!!.”

The singer also thanked his girlfriend Megan Fox, who also features in the music video, and wrote “and to my beautiful lady: thank you for being in the video and singing my own lyrics 100,000 times better than me.”

In his previous Instagram post, Machine Gun Kelly opened up about his relationship with Hollywood actress Megan Fox.

He shared a loved-up selfie with Megan and expressed his love for his new ladylove.

The singer said, “waited for eternity to find you again.”