Demi Lovato's gorgeous engagement ring is worth THIS whopping amount: Find out

Demi Lovato got engaged to boyfriend Max Ehrich a couple of days ago sending her fans into a state of tizzy.

According to TMZ, the ring is worth more than $2.5 million!

Multiple sources told the outlet that Lovato's ring costs between $2.5 and $5 million. The ring is special cut from celeb-favorite jeweler Peter Marco.



The outlet reported Lovato's "diamond is an emerald cut that was hand set in platinum, and flanked on all sides by smaller trapezoid-shaped diamonds designs." What's more, the ring is more than 10 carats.

As revealed by sources, Ehrich played a role in the ring's design and put time into making it was unique. "

He really wanted the elongated stone for Demi," TMZ wrote. "We're told he and Marco went back and forth with different side stones and angles until the ring was just right."



