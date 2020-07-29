Prince Harry yearned for Archie to be 'best friends' with William and Kate's kids

As more and more information keeps coming to light about the royal family members' relationship with each other in the new book Finding Freedom, eagle-eyed fans can be seen getting a glimpse into what may have transpired at the Palace during the events leading up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit.

The book claims that a young Prince Harry once told a friend that he "had an image of getting married and spending time with William and Kate, the two couples together, their children best friends."



At the moment, Harry and Meghan are living in Los Angeles with their son Archie. However, even before the physical distance, ties had severed between Harry and William after the former got married to Meghan.

According to Finding Freedom, the Cambridges failed to visit the Sussexes in Oxfordshire for the entirety of their tenure at the country house, spanning from May 2018 to March 2019. “The invite was there,” a source revealed in the book.

While William and Kate did little to keep close to the newly-weds, Harry too started yearning for privacy.

"Everywhere you turn, you’re surrounded by staff and family. He was at a point in his life where he was working with his brother, doing the foundation with his brother and living by his brother," a source added in the book. "It was too much."