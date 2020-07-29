Kim Kardashian thinking of divorce from Kanye West since months now?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been talking about divorce since months, a source told Us Weekly on Tuesday.

“Kim is not leaving the relationship because of this current situation, but before this situation, over the last three months or so, they had been talking about divorce,” an insider told the outlet.

“Kim has wanted to make this marriage work and so has Kanye. They both still love each other and there is still some interest in making this marriage work but in recent months it has looked way less likely.”

The source went on to add that all of her focus is on getting West healthy and taking care of the kids. The couple, who married in 2014, share four children, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months.

“There is no conversation about divorce until he’s able to be in a better mental space,” the insider continues. “Really, there’s little to no contact between Kim and Kanye right now.”

West has been in the eye of storm ever since he said that he and Kim wanted to abort their daughter North West at his first presidential rally campaign.

After this, the rapper went on a Twitter bashing spree wherein he said that he has been trying to get a divorce from Kim since years.