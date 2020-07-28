Fans wonder if Michael Kopech 'cheated on his pregnant wife' Vanessa Morgan in lockdown

With fans confused over the news of Michael Kopech and Vanessa Morgan’s sudden divorce, many have taken to playing detectives over their possible rift.

Only a day after the Riverdale star shared pictures from her gender reveal party, her husband filed for divorce and, ever since then, has reportedly been living in Texas.



Shortly after the news surfaced, social media quickly began taking sides. Some fans claimed, "We don't have a right to talk about Vanessa Morgan's relationship and what she did or did not do, so yall hating on her cut it out! #VanessaMorgan."

However, some have begun accusing her of being the cheater in the relationship. "People are saying she cheated and that's why they are getting a divorce. Her baby gender party was the other day and he isn't in any of the pics she posted.”