Meghan Markle or Prince Harry: Who said 'I love you' first after three-month-long relationship?

Meghan Markle and Prince had sparks flying since the start of their electrifying relationship.

As revealed in an excerpt Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family that appeared in the UK newspaper The Times on Monday that the first to say 'I love you' in the three-month-old secret relationship was Prince Harry.

"Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other," a friend told the authors of the book Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. "It was as if Harry was in a trance."

"Harry knew they would be together at that point," the friend said. "She was ticking every box."

When the Duke of Sussex proposed, he took Meghan on a romantic camping trip to Botswana, leaving the Suits star "completely spellbound," according to a friend.

Three months into their relationship, which included secret dates and flights across the Atlantic Ocean between Meghan's Toronto home and Harry's base in London, Prince Harry was first to tell Meghan "I love you." She immediately replied, "I love you too."

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry previously cleared in a statement about the upcoming book, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”