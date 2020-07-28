Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas ties the knot in private ceremony

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas tied the knot with her fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley over the weekend, as reported by Daily Mail.
The 31-year-old actress got married to property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a small countryside house in a private ceremony at Cowdray Park, in Midhurst, West Sussex.
According to reports, only 30 people were in attendance at the event.
"It was a beautiful ceremony and they are just so happy," a family source told the outlet.
"It was a very private and intimate ceremony and that is what they wanted. Cressida looked stunning and was radiant. We are just all so happy for them, and it was a great day, but they did request that no one talks about it."
The engagement was announced by Wentworth-Stanley in August 2019. "We getting married," he captioned a photo of them together with Bonas showing off her engagement ring.
