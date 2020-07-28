close
Mon Jul 27, 2020
Web Desk
July 28, 2020

Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas ties the knot in private ceremony

Web Desk
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas tied the knot with her fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley over the weekend, as reported by Daily Mail. 

 The 31-year-old actress got married to property developer Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a small countryside house in a private ceremony at Cowdray Park, in Midhurst, West Sussex. 

According to reports, only 30 people were in attendance at the event. 

"It was a beautiful ceremony and they are just so happy," a family source told the outlet.

 "It was a very private and intimate ceremony and that is what they wanted. Cressida looked stunning and was radiant. We are just all so happy for them, and it was a great day, but they did request that no one talks about it."

The engagement was announced by Wentworth-Stanley in August 2019. "We getting married," he captioned a photo of them together with  Bonas showing off her engagement ring.

