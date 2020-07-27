Trump's advisor O'Brien tests positive for COVID-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's national security advisor, Robert O'Brien, has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said Monday.
O'Brien, who holds a key role in the administration, "has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site," the White House said in a statement.
"There is no risk of exposure to the president or the vice president," it added.
In May, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, contracted and recovered from COVID-19. Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is dating the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, had also tested positive for the virus
