Blake Lively trolls Ryan Reynolds with a hilarious pregnancy dig

The relationship between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively has always been one that has left fans hilariously entertained and their post recent pastime has tickled everyone’s funny bone online.

Just this Wednesday the actor shared a clip from his 2010 hit Buried over on Instagram and Blake appeared to have ‘felt’ a lot of things seeing that scene play out, so much so that she commented, "I think this just got me pregnant."

Ryan Reynolds appeared to have also been caught off guard with her statement, so much so that he decided to suddenly take off during ‘office time’ with a note that deemed his return highly ‘unlikely’.

He wrote, “I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of ever and ever. "If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you."





