Engin Altan aka Ertugrul wife shares loved-up photo on his 40th birthday

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar shared a loved-up photo and showered love on husband as the actor celebrates 40th birthday today.



Neslisah turned to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with Engin Altan Duzyatan and penned down a sweet birthday note for him in Turkish language.

The endearing photo has won the hearts of ‘Ertugrul’ fans and it has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Earlier, Engin, who portrays titular role in Turkish historic drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul or Ertugrul Ghazi, received love and best wishes from his fans on his birthday.

Pakistani fans also sent love and best wishes to the actor.

Altan aka Ertugrul has announced that this year on his birthday, he is launching a donation campaign for the Turkish Cancer Society.

Sharing his message in Turkish and English languages, Engin Altan said, “This year, for my birthday I started a donation campaign with Turkish Cancer Society.”