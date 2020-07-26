Blake Shelton claims becoming a dad to Gwen Stefani's kids is ‘a scary moment’

Blake Shelton sat through a tell-all candid interview recently and revealed his thoughts on having become a father to Gwen Stefani's children amid their year-long relationship.

Back in 2015, Blake and Gwen become one of the most well-known celebrity-singer couples in Hollywood and grabbed the attention of online media outlets for months following the news.

With a year behind them, the couple has taken to curating a cozy life for themselves and Gwen’s children who Blake has been helping raise for months now.

During his interview with Today, Blake promoted his new single Happy Anywhere and also touched upon what life has been like during quarantine with three children at home.

In light of his outstanding efforts on the home front Gwen shared a heartfelt tribute for Blake on Father’s Day.

With that tribute also melting hearts in the fan base, Blake addressed it telling Hoda Kotb, "That's a scary moment for me because for one thing, for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy, but then you do have to consider after a while they start to listen to things that you say and there's a lot of responsibility that comes with that, which is new to me as Carson [Daly] can tell you, Hoda."

