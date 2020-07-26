close
Sat Jul 25, 2020
July 26, 2020

FC thwarts 'major terrorist activity' in Balochistan: ISPR

Sun, Jul 26, 2020
"FC Balochistan conducted an IBO on a suspected terrorist hideout in Buleda, Turbat, Balochistan," says ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations said  Saturday the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, in an intelligence-based operation, thwarted a "major terrorist activity" in the province.

"FC Balochistan conducted an IBO on a suspected terrorist hideout in Buleda, Turbat, Balochistan," the military's media wing said.

The security forces, according to ISPR, killed "a key terrorist of the proscribed Organisation (BLA)".

"A cache of arms and ammunition, grenades, communication equipment, and IED material was recovered from the hideout," the ISPR added.

