FC thwarts 'major terrorist activity' in Balochistan: ISPR

"FC Balochistan conducted an IBO on a suspected terrorist hideout in Buleda, Turbat, Balochistan," says ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations said Saturday the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, in an intelligence-based operation, thwarted a "major terrorist activity" in the province.



The security forces, according to ISPR, killed "a key terrorist of the proscribed Organisation (BLA)".

"A cache of arms and ammunition, grenades, communication equipment, and IED material was recovered from the hideout," the ISPR added.