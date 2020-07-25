Amber Heard told her acting coach, Johnny Depp ‘would rather destroy me than let me go’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court case has recently come out with a sizzling bit of news regarding the alleged abusive relationship between the pair

Reportedly Amber Heard previously told her acting coach that Johnny Depp was extremely controlling regarding her career and would not stop at anything to ‘destroy her’.

Heard’s acting coach Kristina Sexton live chatted her testimony from Australia, saying Amber told her that “Johnny will never let me go, he would rather destroy me than let me go.” Amber was reportedly extremely “embarrassed” by the idea of her marriage coming out in the public eye in such a way however she just “had to leave him”.

According to a report by JustJared, she was quoted telling the court, “She (Heard) became very nervous about her acting–-whether it was for a part he wanted her to do or for one he didn’t want her to do, her work was dictated by Johnny.”

“I could usually tell if it was something he wanted her to be involved in because she became a nervous wreck about getting it right.”

She also went on to say, “Amber started telling me that she couldn’t do certain roles because he didn’t want her doing ‘whore parts.’”

This is not the first time Depp has reportedly tried to dictate her career, he reportedly told her that she “shouldn’t be doing stuff like that anymore because it made her look like a ‘cheap whore.’”