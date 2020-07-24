Sources believe Kim Kardashian, Kanye planned their divorce well in advance

Kanye also revealed the couple’s decision back on July 21st when he claimed he and his wife have been weighing on this decision since November 2018.

In light of the recent and past Twitter rants and public blowouts Kanye has started over the last few years, it appears Kim and Kanye have decided to part ways with one another.

This is not the first time this news has come to light, Kanye previously also revealed the couple’s decision back on July 21st when he claimed he and his wife have been weighing on this decision since November 2018.

A number of sources spoke to People about the divorce, claiming, "divorce had been in the process for several weeks” in the mind of the couple. Also, "There has been enough communication, both in the past few days and in the weeks prior, to establish that both sides feel the marriage is over."

Another source also mentioned the timeline of this discussion, claiming that it was been "a long time coming already.”

Since they have been together for so many years and share four children, they initially "were even attempting to figure out the most amicable and loving co-parenting situation."

"But now Kanye has, well, he has gone down a different path. Both in terms of deciding to announce his presidential bid, and also in terms of how he is choosing to express himself and the things he is choosing to say."

The source also went on to say, "They have work to do, as parents and as spouses who want to end this phase of their relationship. Kanye knows all of this, and everything that is happening right now is just like a horrible sideshow to what the real issues are."

"First and foremost, he has some needs that have to be met, urgently. Then they need to move forward in terms of structuring a split that can be amicable and healthy for both of them and most of all for their four children."