Prince Harry is trying to make it work in L.A with ‘dominating’ wife Meghan Markle

Ever since Prince Harry made his move to L.A, his life and decisions have been microanalysed with a fine tooth comb and many have come to find him a man hidden within his wife’s shadow.

A British writer, Lady Colin Campbell recently weighed in her own thoughts regarding the prince and his move, claiming Prince Harry "is a much less intelligent character" when compared to his wife. He always "goes along with whatever she says" because he is extremely "desperate to please" her.

Campbell shared her thoughts to New! Magazine while promoting her newest book, Meghan and Harry: The Real Story.

Although the couple is still madly in love and "have a very strong relationship", Meghan is still a “control freak” and aims to have complete control over her entire relationship. Harry even reportedly lets her take those reigns because he is completely "besotted with her."

She also claimed, "I think he's so desperate to please her and go along with whatever she says, no matter how ill-conceived it is. He is that besotted with her."

"She wears the trousers and is as dominating, charming and captivating a personality as Princess Diana was in her marriage.”

Campbell also added that she believes Meghan’s ambitions have always been to outshine her late mother-in-law, however, she seems to have misread her situation and her dive into fame back in L.A "won't 'take off' in the way she thinks she will."