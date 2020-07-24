Kanye West threatens to divulge Kim Kardashian’s family secrets

Kanye West is reportedly threatening to spill Kardashian family secrets during a Twitter "livestream" if his wife Kim tries to stage an intervention following his public meltdown.

According to a new report, the rapper – who suffers from 'bipolar disorder 'and is reportedly becoming increasingly 'paranoid' amid his latest episode – has so far resisted calls from his family to seek medical help and is instead 'holed up' in a secure bunker on his Wyoming ranch.



The rapper announced on July 4 that he was entering the 2020 presidential election race, but there’s confusion over whether or not he’s still forging ahead.

“Kanye is very unwell and everyone’s very worried for him,” a tabloid, citing source, reported.

As per report, "He’s acting extremely paranoid and seems convinced Kim and (Kim’s mother) Kris (Jenner) are ‘out to get him’.



He was reported to have said: 'If the Kardashian family tries and stages an intervention, he’ll livestream it on Twitter and ‘show the world the truth.

The rapper has warned Kim that he knows the family ‘secrets’ and will put them all out there: 'There’s a lot that isn’t on the reality show – feuds, secret celebrity hook-ups, surgery, financial deals and rows within the family.'