Kanye West blames Kim Kardashian of ‘white supremacy’ after cutting away from family

After Kim Kardashian broke her silence regarding Kanye West, the entire internet became increasingly more interested in her thoughts regarding her husband’s diagnosis but Kim quickly put those speculations to rest claiming she is “very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it’s come to his health” so she will no longer be entertaining any more questions regarding his condition.

Kim also added, “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor.”

“People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

This comes shortly after a source told People Kim is extremely ‘furious’, hurt and even ‘upset’ over Kanye’s Twitter spree but the sheer disappointment towards his claim towards their mother Kris Jenner not being ‘allowed’ to be near the kids is what hurts her the most.



