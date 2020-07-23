UNGA president-elect to arrive in Pakistan on July 27: FM Qureshi

Foreign minister says he will brief UNGA's designated president on the situation in IoK and region. Photo: Files

Newly elected United Nations General Assembly President, Volkan Bozkir will arrive in Pakistan on July 27, announced Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday.



“The newly elected UNGA president will hold a bilateral meeting with me,” said Qureshi. He added that he will brief the UNGA's designated president on the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and the region.

The Turkish diplomat was elected as the president of the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly last week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bozkir, a veteran diplomat and parliamentarian, will preside over the landmark 75th session of the UN General Assembly, which opens in September. He was the sole candidate for the post.

While this year’s General Assembly falls during the UN’s 75th anniversary, the pandemic adds to its historic significance, and the need to maintain safety measures.

Plans are in motion for the annual high-level week, where Heads of State address the world from the dais in the General Assembly Hall.

Muhammad-Bande, the current President, has written to the member states about a scenario that foresees his successor, Bozkir, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres present in the hall for the official opening, while world leaders will deliver their speeches via pre-recorded video statements.