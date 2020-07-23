Kourtney Kardashian takes Kim's kids out for fun amid Kanye West’s Twitter tirade

Kourtney Kardashian has proved to be a caring and loving auntie as she treated sister Kim’s children, North and Saint, to a fun day out.



The famous family has been experiencing a tough time since Kanye West caused concern with increasingly erratic tweets, as well as his recent presidential campaign launch.

The rapper, in a string of now-deleted posts, alleged that he had been trying to divorce the mum-of-four after she had an alleged hotel meeting with Meek Mill. He also accused momager Kris Jenner of ‘white supremacy’.

After Kim broke her silence on the 43-year-old’s behaviour, acknowledging that he is having a bipolar episode, Kourtney took their eldest kids out for the day.

She gave fans a glimpse into their day out on Instagram, alongside her own children Penelope and Reign, blessing us all with a series of photos of Balboa Island. ‘Haven’t been back since I was a little girl and it hasn’t changed,’ she captioned the upload.



