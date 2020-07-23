Kourtney Kardashian takes Kim's kids out for fun amid Kanye West’s Twitter tirade

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kourtney Kardashian has proved to be a caring and loving auntie as she treated sister Kim’s children, North and Saint, to a fun day out.
The famous family has been experiencing a tough time since Kanye West caused concern with increasingly erratic tweets, as well as his recent presidential campaign launch.
The rapper, in a string of now-deleted posts, alleged that he had been trying to divorce the mum-of-four after she had an alleged hotel meeting with Meek Mill. He also accused momager Kris Jenner of ‘white supremacy’.
After Kim broke her silence on the 43-year-old’s behaviour, acknowledging that he is having a bipolar episode, Kourtney took their eldest kids out for the day.
She gave fans a glimpse into their day out on Instagram, alongside her own children Penelope and Reign, blessing us all with a series of photos of Balboa Island. ‘Haven’t been back since I was a little girl and it hasn’t changed,’ she captioned the upload.