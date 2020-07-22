Sarah Khan shares loved-up photos with husband Falak Shabir from wedding ceremony

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan, who got married to singer-songwriter Falak Shabir last week, shared dazzling photos and videos from their intimate wedding ceremony.



Taking to Instagram, the Sabaat actress shared loved-up photos with hubby Falak Shabir. The celebrity couple looked elegant in the traditional wedding outfits.

Also, sharing the video Sarah thanked her fans for sending her their love and prayers.



She wrote, “Couldn’t stop myself from sharing every bit of my wedding. You guys made it even more special MashAllah MashAllah can’t thank Allah.”

The 28-year-old actress further said, “You guys made it even more special MashAllah MashAllah can’t thank Allah Talah enough for this much izzat aur app sab kaa pyaar. Beshak izzat denay wala khuda hai.”

“Lastly, here’s a small thank you note for all the designers and makeup team for making my wedding days even bigger than I ever imagined , from my birthday (14th of July) to the Nikah day (16th of July) Enjoyed every bit of it ALHAMDULILLAH!”

“PS. Very very special thanks to my sister @aishazafaruk for planning all four events so beautifully. You’re the best wedding planner I could ever ask for! We trusted you and you won our trust.”



This was the first Instagram post of Sarah after her marriage.

Sarah and Falak Shabir got married last week in intimate nikkah ceremony a day after the actress announced her engagement with the singer.