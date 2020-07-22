Kim Kardashian's marriage with Kanye West to face the brunt of rapper's latest scandal

Kim Kardashian's marriage with US rapper Kanye West might not be able to survive after his explosive public breakdowns.

An insider revealed to Page Six that although the Jenner-Kardashian clan has been supporting Kanye, the situation is 'really bad' owing to his bipolar episodes.

“I don’t know if they can survive it,” said the source.

While his bizarre antics have no doubt been embarrassing for the family, we’re told “everyone has such compassion for him right now.”

“Anger is not a motivation,” the source added. “The family is trying to work out what to do,” they added, “and hoping that this nightmare will be over soon and they can get Kanye into treatment.”

The source revealed that Kanye is in good health and he’s “super lovely and connected.” But during an episode, “it’s terrible.”

“The sad thing is that when he recovers, he realizes what he’s done and he apologizes,” they said.

Kanye came under fire after making shocking revelations on Sunday during his raly campaign wherein he said that he and Kim almost killed their duaghter, North West.

He alsp said abolitionist Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people.”



Sources previously told Page Six that Kardashian was 'mortified' and "devastated' after Kanye claimed on Sunday that they had talked about not going through with her pregnancy in 2012.