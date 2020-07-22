Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry haven't deleted Sussex Royal account on Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have not deleted their Instagram acccount named Sussex Royal.

According to a celebrity brand strategist, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the ideal position to switch their Sussex Royal Instagram account to their new Archewell Foundation.

Phil Pallen, at philpallen.co, told FEMAIL that the former royals might be using their 11-million fanbase to follow their newly-found non-profit charity in LA in a smart PR move.

He described a social media fanbase as 'the digital equivalent of waterfront real estate', and predicted that the couple will 'pivot' Sussex Royal to Archewell, once the foundation is 'ready for its reveal'.

Phil told FEMAIL, "Now that Harry and Meghan have left the Royal family, they have independence to speak boldly about social movements, politics, and other topics of importance to the couple.

"The Sussex Royal Instagram account is a platform and tool that allows Harry and Meghan to communicate with conviction to an adoring audience.

"If Harry and Meghan still have authority over the Instagram account, I suspect that Harry and Meghan will pivot the Sussex Royal account to Archewell when the non-profit is ready for its public reveal.

"On social media, digital real estate is everything. The Sussex Royal Instagram account is the digital equivalent of waterfront real estate.

"While the account isn't being utilized to its full potential right now, it's a symbol of legacy, and it's a powerful tool for communicating important messages to a devout audience.

"The Sussex Royal account grants prime access to an audience that's emotionally invested in the Royal family's journey; transferring or disposing of the account would potentially sever ties with loyal fans," Phil said.