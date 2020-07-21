Ellen DeGeneres under fire for not taking responsibility for her toxic work culture

When the initial report against Ellen’s show came out, there were no specific claims made against her. However, her executive producers and senior managers came under fire for the toxic work culture they promoted for the last couple of years.

One past employee provided another prespective to the issue and shifted the focus to Ellen because she “her name on the show title.”

The anonymous ex-employee claimed, "She really needs to take more responsibility. If she wants to have her own show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what's going on. I think the executive producers surround her and tell her, 'Things are going great, everybody's happy', and she just believes that but it's her responsibility to go beyond that.”

During a recent conversation with Fox News, Eric Schiffer, the chairman of Reputation Management Consultants spoke about these allegations and claimed, "Authenticity is king with celebrity brands and these continued leaks are lacerating her credibility and mangling her capacity to continue to try to be positioned at a high moral ground. It's celebrity brand suicide."

Eric is aware that till this point Ellen herself has not faced any flak for the attitude of her producers, but "For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us. We take all of this very seriously and we realize, as many in the world are learning, that we need to do better, are committed to do better, and we will do better.”

He added, "Ellen is unwilling herself to accept full responsibility and is trying to get her senior producers to take the full hit which further shows a lack of character.”

"A leader steps up and learns from it, and now we're learning that Ellen -- who is considered to be squeaky clean in her persona -- may be leading an organization that has stone-cold crazy racism going on within it. It's horrifying to think about."

During the course of his interview, he quipped, "The chance of Ellen not knowing that this is going on is the same possibility that there are people still in America that don't know Donald Trump's name.”

By now, the backlash has scared off a number of advertisers. "I think the future of the show is in serious danger because senior executives that must continue to bring in advertising dollars are not going to push product that will cause their clients to run.”

Before concluding he said, "Given the continued smoke coming out of the camp and my own insights into the hyper-careful nature of executives, I think that the probabilities of the 'Ellen' show becoming a mushroom cloud is higher than ever."