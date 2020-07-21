Fans believe world is ‘emptier’ without Michael Brooks’s presence

Michael Brooks, web show host of The Michael Brooks Show passed away on 20 July and ever since news of his passing hit the media, many have been left in shock over his sudden passing.

His team issued the news via their official Twitter page. The tweet read, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of Michael Brooks: a son, brother, friend and true comrade to so many, due to a sudden medical condition."

According to the post, the entertainer’s family will be releasing a statement regarding the same shortly and will also be setting up a foundation in his name. "While the form it will take is uncertain, Michael’s family desires to keep his work alive and asks all who wish to contribute continue doing so in the usual channels. Now we will honor Michael by treating all humans with respect and dignity.”

Many fans remember Michael as the man who helped shape their personal view on politics. One fan claimed, "Will continue to shape my own. His passing is heartbreaking, but I’ve found solace in the knowledge that his influence on me is far from done. Aspiring to embody the same values as Michael did, and through redoubling our commitment to the fight for socialism.”

His passing spread like wild fire and soon after, former Brazilian president Lula Da Silva expressed his sadness over Brooks demise stating, "This year I met this young American, a journalist, who turned out to be a friend, who I thought that we would meet again. How is it possible? My heart and prayers go to his family and friends. May his passion for social justice be remembered and inspire people around the world."



